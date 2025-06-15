Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley Awards $133,000 in Community Grants

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley awarded $133,756 in grants to nonprofits and educational groups throughout Sonoma Valley during the past twelve months. These grants were made possible through the club’s fundraising endeavors, including their annual Luck o’ the Irish Raffle and Dinner. Rotary club members and grant recipients came together at a recent club luncheon to commemorate the occasion.

“We’ve been serving Sonoma Valley continuously since 1946, doing what we can to make our community better for the people who live, work, or visit here,” said Charles Goodwin, club president. “Our members work hard to raise the money, and when we award the grants, we ensure the money goes as far as possible in the community. We have no administrative costs to pay for, so nothing goes to waste.”

The recipients of the club’s grants encompassed a diverse range of initiatives, including funding for the the Hanna Center, Music in Place, Pets Lifeline, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma Splash and Sonoma Botanical Gardens, among many others.

“These grants reflect the wide range of need here,” said Shanis Nelson, chair of the club’s grants committee. “Our grants are meant to be very accessible to local organizations who deliver direct services to the Sonoma Valley, and funding is based on the proceeds from our Luck of the Irish Raffle and Dinner.”

“Our grants program typically focuses on nonprofits and schools,” Goodwin noted. “Additionally, our members donate their time to help Sonoma Valley, and give their time and donations to serve the community on July 4 at the Plaza. We also help restore the historic groves at Jack London State Historic Park, and hosting the city’s annual “All American Picnic” on Memorial Day at the Veterans Building.”

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley meets at 12 noon on Wednesdays at the Sonoma Golf Club. Visitors are welcome. Contact John Coulston at Johndcoulston@gmail.com to attend.

Photo from L to R:

Charles Goodwin, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley

Alondra Marroquin, Sonoma Immigrant Services

Michelle Dale Jernigan, G3 Sonoma

Maida Herbst, Sonoma Valley Grange

Jane Hanson, Sonoma Splash

Jennifer Magallan, Sonoma Immigrant Services

Megan Hanson, Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance

Shanis Nelson, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley

Tania Soderman, Sonoma Chicks Rescue and Sanctuary

Arminda Garcia Eiler, Comida Para Todos

Kathleen Penly, Old Adobe Preschool

Amanda Hubbard, Sonoma Ecology Center

Tom Haeuser, Friends In Sonoma Helping (F.I.S.H.)

Gail Chadwin, Sonoma Valley Education Foundation

Jody Purdom, Pet's Lifeline

Mary Catherine Cutcliff, Sonoma Community Center

Darcy McNairy, Girl Scouts Sonoma

Vicki Whiting, Kid Scoop News

Kristy Brindley, Just1Mike Foundation

Jim Carruthers, Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley