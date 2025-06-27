Sonoma County Tourism Was Up in 2024

In 2024, Sonoma County welcomed 10.5 million visitors, a 2.9% increase from the previous year. Of these, 55% were day visitors, while 45% stayed overnight. Total visitor spending reached $1.5 billion, a 5.6% rise over 2023. Overnight visitors contributed $1.0 billion (67%), and day visitors accounted for $0.5 billion (33%).

There were 4.7 million overnight trips (up 2.6%) and 5.8 million day trips (up 3.2%), indicating strong growth in both types of travel.

In 2024, 44% of visitors primarily came to visit friends and family. The average age of visitors was 45.9 years, with travel groups comprising an average of 2.7 members. Within these groups, 58% included a spouse or partner, and 30% included children. Notably, 21% of groups had at least one member needing accessibility services.

Top activities included outdoor recreation, shopping, sightseeing, and tours of wineries, breweries, or distilleries. Visitor satisfaction levels also remained high, particularly in areas such as food quality, safety, and local hospitality.

This recent study also reveals notable shifts in visitor accommodation preferences. Hotel stays stayed steady year-over-year, while the share of travelers staying with friends or relatives rose from 13% in 2023 to 21% in 2024. Motel stays decreased from 21% to 14%, and bed & breakfast stays fell from 19% to 11% during the same period.

One potential factor driving these changes seems to be household income. The percentage of visitors earning less than $49.9K annually increased from 23% in 2023 to 35% in 2024. Additionally, the portion of retired or unemployed visitors increased from 21% to 31%, indicating a rise in more cost-conscious travelers who may be opting for lower-cost lodging options.

