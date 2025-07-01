2025 Fourth of July Festival Events Schedule

View the Road Closure map larger here

W. Spain @ Second St. West E. Spain @ Second St. East W. Napa @ Second St. West E. Napa @ Second St. East 1st St. West @ Norrbom Rd & McDonnell 1st St. East @ Blue Wing Dr. and Patten St. Broadway @ MacArthur



8 a.m. – Firefighter mimosa booth opens

9 a.m. – Vendors open

Firefighters beer & wine booth opens

9:55 a.m. – Singer TBD- Song- “America The Beautiful”

Main Judges Stage: Front of City Hall horseshoe

Main Judges Stage: Front of City Hall horseshoe

10 a.m. – Parade Begins

11:30 a.m – 12 p.m. – Patriotic Ceremony/ Parade Awards – Grinstead Amphitheater Vocalist TBA – National Anthem

Plaza Music (location): – Grinstead Amphitheater

12:30 p.m. – Train Wreck Junction 2 p.m. – Groove Incident 4:00 p.m. – The Illegitimate AC/DC



General Vallejo’s Home driveway will be closed at 5:00pm to all public vehicles and shut down completely (foot traffic) along with the bike path at 8:30 pm NO exceptions for safety concerns and will not reopen until it is deemed safe to do so approximately 20 to 30 mins after the show.

Dusk – SVFA Fireworks Presentation – General Vallejo Field

Some Rules to Remember…