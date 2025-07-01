2025 Fourth of July Festival Events Schedule

6 a.m. – Vendors begin set up on the Plaza
6 a.m. – Spectator set up time on the Plaza. – NO Early Setup
7:45 a.m. – All parade participants and drop offs should be in place
8 a.m. – Hard Road closures on surrounding Plaza Streets:
View the Road Closure map larger here
- W. Spain @ Second St. West
- E. Spain @ Second St. East
- W. Napa @ Second St. West
- E. Napa @ Second St. East
- 1st St. West @ Norrbom Rd & McDonnell
- 1st St. East @ Blue Wing Dr. and Patten St.
- Broadway @ MacArthur
8 a.m. – Firefighter mimosa booth opens
9 a.m. – Vendors open
Firefighters beer & wine booth opens
9:55 a.m. – Singer TBD- Song- “America The Beautiful”
Main Judges Stage: Front of City Hall horseshoe
10 a.m. – Parade Begins
11:30 a.m – 12 p.m. – Patriotic Ceremony/ Parade Awards – Grinstead Amphitheater Vocalist TBA – National Anthem
Plaza Music (location): – Grinstead Amphitheater
- 12:30 p.m. – Train Wreck Junction
- 2 p.m. – Groove Incident
- 4:00 p.m. – The Illegitimate AC/DC
General Vallejo’s Home driveway will be closed at 5:00pm to all public vehicles and shut down completely (foot traffic) along with the bike path at 8:30 pm NO exceptions for safety concerns and will not reopen until it is deemed safe to do so approximately 20 to 30 mins after the show.
Dusk – SVFA Fireworks Presentation – General Vallejo Field
Some Rules to Remember…
- For everyone’s viewing pleasure, we are discouraging the use of pop up tents.
- No generators allowed on the plaza.
- No alcoholic beverages are allowed outside of the plaza.
- No dogs allowed in the plaza.
