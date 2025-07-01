 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2025 Fourth of July Festival Events Schedule

6 a.m. – Vendors begin set up on the Plaza
6 a.m. – Spectator set up time on the Plaza. – NO Early Setup
7:45 a.m. – All parade participants and drop offs should be in place
8 a.m. – Hard Road closures on surrounding Plaza Streets:

View the Road Closure map larger here

    • W. Spain @ Second St. West
    • E. Spain @ Second St. East
    • W. Napa @ Second St. West
    • E. Napa @ Second St. East
    • 1st St. West @ Norrbom Rd & McDonnell
    • 1st St. East @ Blue Wing Dr. and Patten St.
    • Broadway @ MacArthur

8 a.m. – Firefighter mimosa booth opens

9 a.m. – Vendors open
Firefighters beer & wine booth opens

9:55 a.m. – Singer TBD- Song- “America The Beautiful”
Main Judges Stage: Front of City Hall horseshoe

Main Judges Stage: Front of City Hall horseshoe

10 a.m. – Parade Begins

11:30 a.m – 12 p.m. – Patriotic Ceremony/ Parade Awards – Grinstead Amphitheater Vocalist TBA – National Anthem

Plaza Music (location): – Grinstead Amphitheater

      • 12:30 p.m. – Train Wreck Junction
      • 2 p.m. – Groove Incident
      • 4:00 p.m. – The Illegitimate AC/DC

General Vallejo’s Home driveway will be closed at 5:00pm to all public vehicles and shut down completely (foot traffic) along with the bike path at 8:30 pm NO exceptions for safety concerns and will not reopen until it is deemed safe to do so approximately 20 to 30 mins after the show.

Dusk – SVFA Fireworks Presentation – General Vallejo Field

Some Rules to Remember…

      • For everyone’s viewing pleasure, we are discouraging the use of pop up tents.
      • No generators allowed on the plaza.
      • No alcoholic beverages are allowed outside of the plaza.
      • No dogs allowed in the plaza.
More from Main StoryMore posts in Main Story »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)