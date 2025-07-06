Roger’s Last Ride? And The Tragic Absence of Latinos

Roger Rhoten, who has devoted much of his adult life to the preservation and enhancement of the historic Sebastiani Theatre, has also spent one special day each year, for the last four decades (?), riding a classic Penny Farthing in the Fourth of July parade. The Penny Farthing – named for the juxtaposition of a large and small wheel, not unlike the very large British Penny, and the much smaller farthing, worth a quarter of a penny. Once the world’s most popular bicycle, with a five-foot-high front wheel, a seat attached even higher on a long curved frame, and a small rear wheel, the Penny Farthing was a challenge to ride, even for young cyclists, and Roger is now an octogenarian.

So there was speculation that this year’s Fourth of July parade might be Roger’s last on the big wheeler. But he navigated the parade route successfully and the answer to that question will have to wait another year.

Meanwhile, fair weather, an abundance of floats and a large crowd of young and old crowded the Sonoma Plaza July 4 to continue a tradition that has grown into a Bay Area favorite parade.

But amidst the giant sunflowers, the classic cars, beauty queens, local celebrities and honorees, there was one notably, tragically missing element.

In the 90-minutes of celebrating the nation’s birth, there was not a single Latino presence – no high-stepping horses with proud caballeros in the saddle, no multi-colored indigenous dancers, in fact virtually no sign of the population comprising 60 percent of public school attendance in Sonoma Valley, no sign of the culture and tradition older than the town, the Valley, the State.

Why? Unquestionably, the real threat of an ICE assault on the Valley’s Latino population wasn’t a risk its members were willing to take. Further evidence of the impoverishing impact of the Trump/Stephen Miller frenzied assault on the diverse, equitable and inclusive world most of us want to live in.

Meanwhile, enjoy the images of those who came.

— David Bolling