Announcing the Associate Superintendent of Educational Services

The announcement from the Sonoma Valley Unified School District was received yesterday.

Dear SVUSD Community,

As we prepare for the upcoming school year, we would like to share an important leadership update in our Educational Services division.

We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Christina Casillas for her service to Sonoma Valley Unified School District. We thank her for her contributions and dedication to our students, staff, and community, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.

We are pleased to announce the selection of our new Associate Superintendent of Educational Services. Dr. Esmeralda Sanchez Moseley will return to Sonoma Valley Unified School District to assume her new duties on July 1, 2026.

Dr. Sanchez Moseley spent twelve years serving as the Principal of Flowery Elementary School in SVUSD, where she worked successfully with educational partners across the district to support professional development, innovation, and collaboration. She then took a position with Petaluma City Schools as Director of Educational Services. In this role, she had primary responsibility for all Elementary School programs, including curriculum and assessment, reading specialists, multilingual learners, elementary music, dual language immersion, and elementary principal supervision and support. She spent the last three years as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, where she supported the physical, mental, and social-emotional needs of the whole child.

Esmeralda lives in Sonoma Valley with her husband, Steven, and their two children, Maya and Mateo. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Santa Clara University and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from California State University, Sacramento. She holds both a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential: Bilingual Cross-Cultural, Language, and Academic Development (BCLAD — Spanish) and a Clear Professional Administrative Credential. She recently completed her Doctorate at San Francisco State University.

Esmeralda is dedicated to and passionate about education and will bring her heart, knowledge, and expertise to uplift the work of SVUSD. She leads with a focus on students and equity. She values relationships, has a collaborative approach, and holds dignity and respect at the center of all her interactions. She is approachable, visible, responsive, and listens deeply. Most of all, she is committed to leading with purpose and clarity. We are fortunate to have her as our new Associate Superintendent of Educational Services!

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Esmeralda Sanchez Moseley to her new role in the Sonoma Valley Unified School District!