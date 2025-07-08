Wake UP Sonoma to Hold Good Trouble Lives On Rally on July 17

CALL TO ACTION – NATIONAL DAY OF PROTEST

JOHN LEWIS “GOOD TROUBLE LIVES ON “ RALLY AND PROTEST

WHEN: Thursday July 17 from 5-7 PM

WHERE: Sonoma Plaza – Sonoma Valley

THESE ARE TROUBLING TIMES – We will not sit silently by. When we come together in protest we get stronger. We get focused. We build community.

THE BUDGET BILL that threatens most Americans way of life, and pulls safety nets and vital program funding out from under residents and citizens of America, and that violates our constitution, has been signed into law. If there was ever a reason to show up and demonstrate our complete disgust with this regime and this congress, it’s now. Come out and be seen and heard!

Why protest? Does it do any good?

The larger the crowds, the more visibility we get nationally in reaching the 3.5% tipping point rule. “Non violent protests that engage a threshold of 3.5% of the population have never failed to bring about change” .. Per studies by Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan, and using the findings of Political scientist Mark Lichbach in his book “The Rebels Dilemma…” published in 1995. Chenowith and Stephan found in their study of change movements held from 1900 to 2006, that nearly every movement with active, non-violent participation from at least 3.5% of the population succeeded in bringing about change. This concept has been embraced for our current movements, and the current studies estimate of protest and rally attendance nationally sits at 1.2-1.8%. We have a ways to go – So, come out and join us. Be part of the power behind the change. Just showing up is helping!

HEAR FROM some of our local and Regional hero’s and activists who are holding the line and delivering inspiration as to how to move forward in this time.

GOOD TROUBLE LIVES ON: NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION

Co-Sponsored by Wake UP Sonoma and Sonoma Valley Democrats.

Thursday, July 17th, 2025 – Downtown Sonoma Plaza

5:00 – 7:00 pm

PLEASE REGISTER HERE FOR PLANNING

RALLY TO BE FOLLOWED BY: A March down Broadway in Sonoma Valley. We will march for visibility as we make good trouble. Bring noisemakers, Powerful signs with our demands, and a vision of the future we want.

“Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people. In light of recent devastating Supreme Court Decisions, and legislation passed, we need to speak out as much as we can, and as often as we can!!”….National office of John Lewis Actions

BUILDING COMMUNITY is a vital part of resistance. Mutual Aid will be collected for homeless Action Sonoma! (HAS)

We Come Together to build community!

Requests from HAS: Twin size bed sheets, bed pillows, men’s disposable razors, men’s socks, underwear (new in package), Tee shirts and shorts size large and XL. Hair brushes and combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, (no soap, shower gel or liquids at this time are needed). Non perishable single serving snacks and other food such as cup o noodles, ramen microwavable single serving size of any meal.

Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

SPEAKER AND MUSIC LINE UP

SPEAKERS

EMCEE and GROUNDING OPEN – Reverend Dr. Curran Reichert – Queer Pastor and activist from First Congregational Church.

PAT SABO – Activist and Chair of Sonoma County Democrats.

HONEY MAHOGANY – Activist, Politician, Drag Performer, and Singer. Director of the SF Office of Transgender Initiatives.

CAROLINE BANUELOS – COUNCIL MEMBER SANTA ROSA CITY COUNCIL. MEMBER OF WORKING FAMILIES PARTY

ILIANA MADRIGAL – Bilingual Research and Policy Associate with North Bay Labor Council.

DINO ORTEGA – Activist – Young Democrats and Local 50501 Organizer.

MUSIC

Sing along Favorite Bob Edmundson

Jon S. Williams,- Hear Inspiring tunes from Local guitarist, singer and song writer from popular local “Ten Foot Tone”

Tables will be available to connect with local organizations to see how you can help strengthen and build community.

WE WILL NEED VOLUNTEERS FOR SET UP, BREAK DOWN AND MONITORS. PLEASE REACH OUT Wakeupsonoma@gmail. com

Questions can be directed to:

Lisa Storment, Wake UP Sonoma

Beth Hadley – Sonoma Valley Democrats