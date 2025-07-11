FISH Reports Its 2025 Successes

In the first six months of 2025 FISH has played a critical role in the local safety net, providing the following to our Sonoma Valley neighbors.

976 households have picked up food at our pantry

277 homebound households have received food deliveries

518 individuals received rides to medical appointments – most were out of town rides

184 individuals have received 1-4 items of medical equipment

169 families have received utility assistance

163 families have received rental assistance

18 individuals, mostly seniors, have receive assistance for dental work

11 homeless individuals have received financial assistance for critical needs

11 individuals have received financial assistance with one-time extraordinary expenses

1500 families have received clothing

Uncounted but essential are the many hours of work to provide these services, including thousands of texts and phone calls for our dispatchers and coordinators. Well done, FISH volunteers!