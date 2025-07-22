Lakeville Highway Corridor Improvement Plan – Community Survey Now Open

While not located within the City of Sonoma or Sonoma Valley, Lakeville Highway is a vital commute and travel route for many Sonoma residents. The Sonoma County Transportation Authority (SCTA) has launched the Lakeville Corridor Feasibility Study to explore improvements to this key regional corridor—and your input is needed.

A short online survey is now open to gather public feedback on travel patterns, safety concerns, and priorities for the corridor. The study will examine options to improve traffic flow, safety, and access for all users, including drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and transit riders.

Your feedback will help SCTA identify potential solutions and shape future transportation planning for this heavily used route between Petaluma and Highway 37.

Take the survey and learn more: scta.ca.gov/lakeville

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and will remain open through early fall. Now is the time to share your experience and help plan for a safer, more efficient Lakeville Highway.