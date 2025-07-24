Amazon Warns of New Scam Emails

Amazon recently advised its subscribers of a new round of scam emails purporting to be from Amazon either about delivery of an item that was not ordered or increase in the cost of a Prime Membership. The email contains a link to cancel the subscription due to the purported increase in cost which leads to a fake site requesting input of membership information that then allows scammers to access your Amazon account.
Recent articles were published in Forbes (https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2025/07/23/if-you-see-this-message-your-amazon-account-is-under-attack/) and the New York Post (nypost.com/2025/07/23/tech/amazon-warns-all-220-million-prime-members-of-scammer-attacks/)regarding the scams.
Always check email address of sender and check any reported activity on your Amazon account on the website or app rather than responding to email.
