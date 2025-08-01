Sonoma Valley Fire Chief Steve Akre Named Fire Chiefs Assoc. President-Elect!

The California Fire Chiefs Association is pleased to announce that Chief Steve Akre has been elected President-Elect for 2025–2026.

Chief Akre brings over 37 years of fire service experience, including the past eight years as an active member of Cal Chiefs. He currently serves as Fire Chief of the Sonoma Valley Fire District and has been a dedicated leader on the Executive Board and Legislative Task Force. His career has been marked by a commitment to collaboration, progressive service delivery, and strengthening the California fire service.