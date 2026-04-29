City Announces Winners of Earth Day Photo Contest

In celebration of Earth Day, the City of Sonoma announced the winners of the 6th Annual City of Sonoma Earth Day Photo Contest, presented in partnership with the Sonoma Community Center. This year’s theme, The Power of Water, inspired 26 entries from across the community, each offering a unique perspective on how water shapes our landscapes, ecosystems, and daily lives.

“Leap of Faith” by Leo Dale (13–20-Year-Old Category)

A powerful image capturing a salmon mid-leap through rushing water, highlighting resilience and the natural cycle of life.

A powerful image capturing a salmon mid-leap through rushing water, highlighting resilience and the natural cycle of life. “Mill Creek after the Rain” by Jean-François Ducarroz (21+ Category)

A tranquil yet dynamic scene of a flowing creek cascading through a wooded landscape after rainfall.

The winners were recognized during the City of Sonoma’s Earth Day event at Trash Bash at the Sonoma Community Center.

All contest entries will be exhibited in the City Council Chambers as part of the City’s Rotating Art Program. Exhibit dates will be announced soon, and an artist reception will be held in conjunction with the exhibit.

The public is also invited to view the full online exhibition of entries on the City’s website.

The City of Sonoma thanks everyone who participated and helped celebrate Earth Day by sharing their perspective on the power of water.