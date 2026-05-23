Praxis on Zoom: JEREMY LENT – The Path to Creating an Eco-Civilization – May 29

FRIDAY MAY 29 at 4:00 pm on zoom

Tickets: $21 ($16 for Praxis members)

Registration: www.praxispeace.org

JEREMY LENT – The Path to Creating an Eco-Civilization

Today, humanity faces an imminent choice: continue with a system built on extraction and endless growth, or reimagine civilization itself. Leading thinker, Jeremy Lent, offers that reimagination: an eco-civilization, grounded in proven design principles of ecosystems and in humankind’s evolved inclination toward justice, mutuality, and dignity.

Jeremy Lent has been described by The Guardian’s George Monbiot as “one of the greatest thinkers of our age.” He is the author of the award winning, The Patterning Instinct: A Cultural History of Humanity’s Search for Meaning, and The Web of Meaning: Integrating Science and Traditional Wisdom to Find Our Place in the Universe.

Jeremy Lent’s latest book (Pub. date: May 26, 2026), Eco-Civilization: Making a World that Works for All, doesn’t merely diagnose what’s broken. It reveals how our current civilization — designed for exploitation, accumulation, and elite power — is functioning exactly as it was intended. In its place, Eco-Civilization charts a radical yet feasible alternative. Backed by years of research, Lent goes beyond critique to articulate a coherent, achievable vision for humanity’s next chapter. It is both a roadmap and a manifesto — a call to imagine and built a better future on a regenerated Earth. This is the information we all need in co-creating a radical, ethical, informed, and compassionate system for the 21st century!

Lent was born in London, England and holds a BA in English Literature from Cambridge University and an MA from the University of Chicago. Jeremy is founder of the nonprofit Liology Institute, dedicated to fostering an integrated worldview that could enable humanity to thrive sustainably on the Earth. He also writes topical articles exploring the deeper patterns of political and cultural developments.