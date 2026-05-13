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Sonoma Ready: What is your Emergency APP-titude! – May 13

Learn how to stay connected and safe during disasters and leave with your phone ready to help!

At this workshop, you will:

  • Discover the best disaster apps for Sonoma County (SoCoAlert, Watch Duty, MyShake, and more)
  • Get personalized help installing and setting up apps
  • Sign up for local emergency alerts
  • Ask your questions one-on-one

In an emergency, communication is your lifeline. These tools help you get trusted alerts, track hazards, and stay connected with your loved ones when it counts most.

Bilingual assistance (English and Spanish) available.

Organized by the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management.

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