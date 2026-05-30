“Moms Club” Movie to Have Premiere Screening at Sebastiani Theatre June 25

MOMS CLUB – PREMIERE SCREENING

Date: June 25, 2026

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 pm (Doors at 5:15)

Place: Sebastiani Theatre

Tickets: $15

TICKET LINK: Moms Club | Press Democrat News Group

There will be a panel with the Cast after the film with the featured moms, and Anne Nelson, award winning author and expert on Christian Nationalism joining via Zoom

Winters Rock, the award-winning Los Angeles-based film and television production company, has secured a distribution agreement with Blue Ant Media for its new feature documentary Moms Club, a timely and urgent film examining the rise of organized extremists movements within local school systems and the mothers who mobilize to protect vulnerable children and defend civil rights.

Produced and co-directed by Miranda Winters and Rocky Romano, Moms Club follows a group of suburban mothers who, after discovering coordinated efforts to undermine public education and LGBTQ+ inclusion, form an unlikely resistance. What begins at school board meetings quickly reveals a decades-long, top-down strategy tied to the broader rise of Christian nationalist politics in the United States.

The film was developed over five years, originating during the George Floyd uprisings, when the filmmakers observed recurring patterns in far-right organizing across protest movements, public health debates, and civil rights issues. Those patterns ultimately led them to local school boards — once-mundane civic spaces that had become flashpoints for ideological conflict.

“Moms Club began without a roadmap,” said Miranda Winters, co-director of the film. “As we continued filming, it became clear that children — our most vulnerable people — were being used to manufacture fear and outrage, resulting in policies that actively harm families and strip away hard-won civil rights. This film is about what happens when ordinary people refuse to be passive in the face of that harm.”

Through intimate, character-driven storytelling, Moms Club exposes how misinformation, intimidation, and coordinated political pressure converge at the local level — and how community-based action can push back, even when victories feel small against a massive and well-funded apparatus.

The key objective of this film is to help audiences better understand the larger political networks, coordinated influence campaigns, and ideological movements driving many of the current attacks on public education, inclusion, and democratic institutions — as well as the broader goals behind these efforts.

Lisa Storment, President of Wake UP Sonoma explained, “we are hosting this film, because of our concern about the developments that have taken place with the School Board in Sonoma Valley including actions taken that disrupted our community – for example – School Board President David Bell unilaterally removing the Pride Flag from the SVHS campus, Board members not showing up for office hours and many, many questions about the way that money is being spent. We know that school boards across the nation are struggling in a similar fashion with schools being closed, teachers being laid off, and money not being spent wisely to support public schools to thrive, with bullying and harassment taking place going unchecked. But, what we also need to understand, is what is really playing out on a larger national level. This film directly addresses that.”

She explained, “as part of our local mission to inform and educate our community, we see this as imperative at a time when a local school board position is coming up. In July, applications will be accepted to replace one position opening up in Area 1 – which is currently occupied by Catarina Landry. Interested people must apply by the end of August to be considered for the November elections. Our hope is that this film will spark some new interest in applying for this position as well as other positions which may open up in the future.”

She finished by saying, “we urge you to attend this film, and very importantly, to spread the message about this film throughout the community and get as many people to show up as you possibly can. We need strategy, we need motivation, and we need hope.

The proceeds of this film will go to benefit not only Wake UP Sonoma, but also the Moms Club Impact Campaign to help them bring this message throughout California. “We are extremely fortunate to be one of the first screenings they are doing, so we want to give them a strong showing of support.”

Winters Rock’s distribution partnership with Blue Ant Media positions Moms Club for an international release across multiple territories and platforms, expanding the film’s reach to global audiences at a moment when democratic institutions and civil liberties face escalating threats.

“My grandparents’ interracial marriage was once illegal,” Winters added. “Rights we assume will always be there can disappear quickly if we don’t defend them. Moms Club is a reminder that our present actions determine our collective future.”

Moms Club continues Winters Rock’s legacy of producing socially conscious, investigative nonfiction work that foregrounds lived experience, community resilience, and the real-world consequences of political movements.

About Winters Rock

Winters Rock is an award-winning film and television production company based in Los Angeles, specializing in bold, character-driven nonfiction storytelling. The company has produced and directed multiple feature films and television series for major networks and platforms, with work recognized for its cinematic approach and social impact.

About Blue Ant Media

Blue Ant Media is an international producer, rights business, and operator of FAST and linear pay television brands, headquartered in Toronto with offices across five countries. Known for its premium global slate, Blue Ant creates and produces factual entertainment, lifestyle series, animation, award-winning documentaries, and the world’s largest 4K natural history portfolio.

With a deeply collaborative approach and a strong belief in the power of storytelling, Blue Ant shares compelling, high-quality content with audiences around the world through its own channels and international partners.

Film Contact:

Winters Rock

Rocky Romano

Phone: (530) 416-1514

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.wintersrockentertainment.com

Wake UP Sonoma Contact:

Lisa Storment, President Wake UP Sonoma

[email protected]

707-346-9788

Website: www.wakeupsonoma.org