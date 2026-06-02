Jennifer Roberts on Healthy Soil – Valley of the Moon Garden Club Speaker – June 11

(VOMGC) 2026 is the 75th Year Anniversary

Meets the second Thursday of every month, 6:00pm

at Burlingame Hall, 252 W. Spain Street, Sonoma, CA

June 11, 2026 – Speaker is Jennifer Roberts

Topic: Healthy Soil

Jennifer Roberts is an Environmental Educator, Landscape Designer, and speaker specializing in California native plants, composting, and fire-resilient landscaping. With degrees in Environmental Studies and Horticulture, and certifications as a UC Master Gardener, Master Composter, California Naturalist, and Permaculture Designer, she brings both expertise and passion to her work. Through her work with Pollinater Collective Landscape Design, the Habitat Corridor Project, and the Resilient Landscapes Coalition, Jennifer helps her community in Sonoma County restore biodiversity, conserve water, and create vibrant, sustainable landscapes that thrive in a changing climate.

The Dirt on Composting: Setting Up a Hot Pile or Worm Bin

Jennifer Roberts will explore the basics of backyard composting and vermicomposting, helping us to understand how turning kitchen scraps and yard waste into compost can reduce landfill waste, lower climate impacts, and build healthier soils. This brief introduction to composting will compare traditional hot compost piles with worm bins, covering how each system works, what materials to use, common mistakes to avoid, and how to choose the best method for your space and lifestyle. Participants will leave with practical skills to get started composting at home and a better understanding of compost’s role in reducing waste, supporting healthy gardens, and contributing to climate resilience.