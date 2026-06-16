Sonoma Summer Solstice Soirée at MacArthur Place June 18

Just in time for National Bubbly Day on June 6, Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance (SVVGA) is kicking off the third and final year of Sonoma Valley Wine’s 200th Anniversary celebration. Following up on the success of the Sonoma Spritz Soiree last year, SVVGA is partnering with the MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa for Sonoma Summer Solstice Soirée , a festive poolside party from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 18, 2026.

2026 Marks the Final Chapter of Sonoma Valley’s Bicentennial Wine Celebration with a Summer of Events and Festivities Honoring the Year of Community

The event will be a great chance to soak up the laid-back energy of summer in wine country featuring live entertainment by Oakland based SwampCake, tastings of Sonoma Valley’s most beloved wines, and seasonal food stations by the Layla culinary team around the pool. Wineries pouring at the Soiree will include Anaba Wines, Auteur, Chateau St. Jean, Gloria Ferrer, Hamel Family Wines, Kamen Wines, Laurel Glen, Sangiacomo Family Wines, Sebastiani, Walt Wines and Winery Sixteen 600. The Soiree will also feature a signature light summer cocktail, the Sonoma Spritz, featuring Sonoma Valley Rosé. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased here.

This three-year celebration of the bicentennial of the first Sonoma Valley vintage culminates in The Year of Community, honoring how wine brings community whether it’s through cultivating or consuming it with others. Throughout the year, the SVVGA will host celebrations throughout Sonoma Valley leading up to the 129th Vintage Festival, September 24-26, 2026.

SVVGA is sharing the official Sonoma Spritz recipe so it can be enjoyed anywhere this summer.

1. 1 tsp. Fig Preserves/Caramelized Fig Syrup by Liber & Co.

2. ¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

3. ¾ oz. Simple Syrup

4. 3 oz. Sonoma Valley Rosé

5. 2 oz. Soda Water

Instructions – Shake fig preserve (or syrup), lemon juice, and simple syrup together. Strain into a glass over ice. Then top with your favorite Sonoma Valley Rosé and soda water. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig and enjoy!

“Sonoma Valley is the birthplace of the California wine industry. The final year of celebrating the 200th Anniversary of Sonoma Valley wine gives us the opportunity to showcase how wine brings the community together, whether it is through its cultivation or enjoying it with others,” explained Robyn Sebastiani, Executive Director, Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance.

SVVGA’s 200th Anniversary History:

Native Americans were the first viticulturists in Sonoma Valley. But, two hundred years ago, Father José Altimira, founder of the San Francisco Mission San Francisco Solano (Sonoma Mission), and Indigenous workers planted the first official vineyard with as many as 2,000 “Old World Mission” varietal grapevines to the North and East of the Mission in Sonoma Valley, California. Those vines yielded approximately 1,000 gallons of wine. At that time, the Mission grapes were primarily used as sacramental and table wine for the missionaries. The land where these original formal grape vines were planted is now part of Agoston Haraszthy’s Buena Vista Winery, and Gundlach Bundschu Winery.

The three-year celebration includes:

● 2024: The Year of the Farmer – 2024’s celebration paid tribute to the backbone of Sonoma Valley: the dedicated farmers who cultivate our fertile lands and preserve our agricultural traditions. It celebrated the vibrant tapestry of farming culture that has shaped the region for generations.

● 2025: The Year of the Vintner – 2025’s celebration will raise a glass to the artisans behind Sonoma Valley’s world-renowned wines. From vine to bottle, it will honor the craftsmanship, passion, and innovation of the vintners, whose dedication continues to define the region’s vinicultural excellence.

● 2026: The Year of Community – 2026’s celebration will honor the heart and soul of Sonoma Valley: its people. From artisans and entrepreneurs to residents and visitors alike, the celebration will spotlight the diverse voices, stories, and experiences that embody the vibrant spirit of the Sonoma Valley community.

About the SVVGA

The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance (SVVGA) is a non-profit organization serving over 500 members who share a mission to promote awareness of Sonoma Valley’s grapes, wine and history as the birthplace of the California wine industry. Sonoma Valley comprises six of the seventeen American Viticulture Areas (AVAs) of Sonoma County: Bennett Valley, Los Carneros, Moon Mountain District, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma Mountain and Sonoma Valley. To learn more about the SVVGA visit www.SonomaValleyWine.com.