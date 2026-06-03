The Sonoma Valley Virtual Authors Festival is Available Now–June 22!

Enjoy the unforgettable conversations with some of today’s most celebrated writers and thought leaders, including Rick Atkinson, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Maria Semple, Billy Collins, Dave Barry, plus 20 more authors and thought leaders in science, technology, and medicine. From history and current events to humor, poetry, and more, the Virtual Festival delivers inspiration, insight, and entertainment at its very best.

Register for complimentary access.

We hope to welcome you to Sonoma for our 10th Annual Festival, April 30 – May 2, 2027, at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn.