Sonoma Valley to Commemorate Memorial Day with Colonel Bucky Peterson, USMC (Ret.)

The Sonoma Valley community will gather on Monday, May 25, to honor the nation’s fallen service members in the 68th Annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance, a solemn ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park.

Located just north of Sonoma Plaza, adjacent to the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, the park has long served as a place of reflection for veterans, families, and friends. This year’s ceremony coincides with the 21st anniversary of the Star of Honor fountain, a marble monument to courage and sacrifice.

The event is organized by the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park Association, a group of local residents representing the major veterans’ organizations of Sonoma Valley. The ceremony will open with a Grand March of veterans, who are invited to wear their uniforms or service-appropriate attire and gather at 10:30 a.m. Early arrival is encouraged, as seating is limited.

This year’s Guest of Honor and keynote speaker is retired Marine Corps Colonel Harry (Bucky) Peterson — a respected Sonoman and distinguished 33-year United States Marine Corps veteran whose service carried him across some of the world’s most challenging military assignments, including Vietnam, the Middle East, Somalia, Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan. A graduate of the University of Dubuque in Iowa, the Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and the National War College, Colonel Peterson commanded units ranging from rifle platoons in combat during Vietnam to an entire Marine Infantry Regiment. Following his retirement in 1999, he returned to active duty after the September 11th attacks to help oversee Marine operations in Afghanistan as the Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans and Intelligence for Marine Forces in the U.S. Central Command and later served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Current Operations for the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq. His numerous military decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, two awards of the Legion of Merit, and three Combat Action Ribbons. In civilian life, Colonel Peterson went on to serve as Military Advisor to the Chancellor of the California State University System and Chairman of California’s Troops to College Program, while also supporting several veteran-focused nonprofit organizations, including the Marines’ Memorial Association in San Francisco. He and his wife, Wendy — the former Executive Director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau— proudly call Sonoma home.

The ceremony will include performances by the Sonoma Hometown Band under the direction of Therese Pasquale Hill, with narration by Butch Engle. The active-duty Color Guard will be presented by the U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Sub-Station Santa Rosa, while the Rifle Salute will be conducted by members of several local Veterans organizations. The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Color Guard, representing the Sonoma County Composite Squadron 157, will also participate in tandem with the Marines as the youth Color Guard.

Addison Carver, crowned Miss Sonoma County 2026, will sing the national anthem and vocalist Cathy Slack will sing “God Bless America.” Bagpiper John Noonan and bugler Therese Pasquale Hill will provide musical tributes throughout the ceremony. The Invocation will be delivered by Vietnam War veteran Gene Campagna, followed by a Benediction from Reverend Peadar A. Dalton of the Sonoma Valley Ministerial Association. Carl “Chip” Allen—a local attorney, U.S. Naval Academy graduate, and former submarine officer in the United States Navy—will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

The ceremony will also feature a reading of a Memorial Day tribute poem by Korean War veteran Olyn Hicks and the presentation of an official proclamation by Sonoma Mayor Ron Wellander. Attendees will be asked to join in the Pledge of Allegiance, led jointly by Miss

Sonoma County 2026 Addison Carver, Miss Sonoma County’s Teen 2026 Kaitlyn Lambert, Miss North Bay 2026 Lanei Benga, and Miss North Bay’s Teen 2026 Taylor Hannan.

An aerial tribute will add a powerful dimension to the day. The flyover will feature military-inspired civilian aircraft piloted by members of the Sonoma Sky Park Aviators, honoring the legacy of 5-Star General Henry “Hap” Arnold, who lived in Sonoma Valley following the Second World War.

Following the ceremony, all attendees are invited to an “All-American Picnic” at the Veterans Memorial Building. Complimentary to veterans and their families, the picnic is hosted by the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, the Rotary Club of Sonoma Sunrise and the Rotary Club of Sonoma Springs. Rotarians will serve hamburgers and hotdogs in honor of the late Howard (Howie) Ehret, a retired U.S. Navy captain and longtime Rotarian. They will be assisted by Ruth Parks Chambers, founder of the picnic tradition, along with the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Parlor 209.

Guests will also have the opportunity to contribute to the Star of Honor pledge drive, which supports the ongoing preservation and enhancement of the Memorial Park and its iconic fountain, a tribute largely made possible through the vision and generosity of the late Second World War Navy veteran James “Jim” L. Parks and his family.

In keeping with Sonoma’s tradition, Monday’s observance promises to offer both a profound tribute to those who served and a heartfelt reminder of the sacrifices that have shaped the nation.