Meet Daisy Wright – Distribution Supervisor

Distributing the Sonoma Valley Sun twice monthly is a full day’s work and includes a lot of driving and hefting of papers. It’s not any easy job, but it’s just right for someone looking for extra income.

Daisy Wright is our new Distribution Supervisor; she’s already done the circuit twice and is now familiar with all our distribution outlets.

Daisy is nineteen years old, and hers is an old family name. She lives in Napa but spends a lot of time in Sonoma when she’s not working at her primary job at the Artesa Winery in Carneros.

Join us in welcoming Daisy.