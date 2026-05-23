A new chapter begins for FISH!

No, you’re not seeing double. FISH (Friends in Sonoma Helping) is thrilled to announce that it has acquired a new building adjacent to FISH Central (already painted to match!)

This purchase reflects the significant growth and expansion seen in their services as they adapt to the evolving needs of Sonoma Valley. They will be renovating the new space to improve operations and expand capacity to serve the community. It will allow them to increase efficiency and provide a more welcoming environment for both clients and volunteers. The proximity of the new building to FISH Central ensures seamless continuity of their services and strengthens their presence in the geographic heart of Sonoma Valley.