Sonoma Valley Pride 2026, June 12-14 – “We Rise With Pride” Returns This June

Sonoma Valley Pride 2026, June 12-14 – “We Rise With Pride” Returns This June with a Powerful Celebration of LGBTQ+ Joy, Visibility, and Community

Sonoma Valley Pride returns this June 2026 with a vibrant lineup of events celebrating LGBTQ+ pride, inclusion, and resilience in the heart of Sonoma Valley Wine Country. Building on the growing success of recent years, Sonoma Valley Pride continues to bring together locals and visitors alike for a weekend of connection, celebration, and community impact. This year’s theme is “We Rise With Pride.”

Organized by a dedicated Pride Committee, Sonoma Valley Pride is led by Gary Saperstein of Out In The Vineyard, Lisa Storment of WakeUP Sonoma, and Matthew Long of Matthew Long Designs—a collaborative team committed to uplifting LGBTQ+ voices and creating meaningful experiences throughout Sonoma Valley.

“Sonoma Valley Pride is more than just a celebration—it’s a reflection of our community’s strength, diversity, and spirit,” said Gary Saperstein. “At a time when visibility and support matter more than ever, we are proud to create a space where everyone can come together, be seen, and celebrate love in all its forms. This year we truly will celebrate “Queer Joy.”

This year’s festivities will include a dynamic range of events over the course of the June 12th. Weekend.

Friday, June 12 – Rise With Pride Concert & Drag Show at the Sebastiani Theatre features Portland musician, J.Graves, along with Bay Area Drag Queens, Kochina Rude & Tila Pia. Doors Open at 7:15pm, Show at 8:00pm tickets can be purchased here.

Rise With Pride – First Annual Concert Benefiting Sonoma Valley Pride featuring J. Graves, Kochina Rude & Tila Pia – Sonoma Valley Pride

Saturday, June 13 – Pride Dance at The General’s Daughter. We are thrilled to announce that The General’s Daughter will open their doors to host our Pride Dance this year. Under new ownership this celebration will be the first time the doors of this iconic space have been opened in years. Details to follow. Tickets will be available here soon.

JUST ANOUNCED! Dance Party at General’s Daughter – Sonoma Valley Pride

Sunday, June 14 –2026 Pride On The Plaza, Queer Music and Arts Festival. Join us on the historic Sonoma Plaza as we gather on the lawn for a vibrant, open-air celebration featuring live performances and speakers, local wines, delicious food, and a curated line-up of vendors from queer and ally artists and craftspeople. We encourage people to bring their friends, family, chosen family, and settle in for an afternoon that’s as joyful as it is meaningful.

Lisa Storment of WakeUP Sonoma emphasized the importance of community partnership: “Sonoma Valley Pride is a true collaboration. It brings together nonprofits, businesses, and individuals who are passionate about equity and inclusion. We are proud to support an event that not only celebrates Pride but also gives back.”

Matthew Long added, “Designing and helping shape the visual and experiential elements of Sonoma Valley Pride is an honor. We aim to create an atmosphere that is welcoming, joyful, and unforgettable for everyone who attends.”

For more information, visit www.sonomavalleypride.org or follow Sonoma Valley Pride on social media.

Media Contact:

Gary Saperstein

Out In The Vineyard

[email protected]

About Sonoma Valley Pride

Sonoma Valley Pride is an annual celebration dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ+ voices through community events, cultural experiences, and advocacy. Produced by a collaborative committee of local leaders and organizations, Sonoma Valley Pride showcases the inclusive spirit of Sonoma Valley while supporting meaningful causes that make a lasting impact.

Keep up to date with SVP Events here:

Sonoma Valley Pride – Celebrating Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity for all