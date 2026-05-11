Gourmet Tastes At Unity Kitchen Fundraiser

Sonoma Family Meal, the Petaluma-based nonprofit that took over Sonoma’s Unity Kitchen in 2025, is hosting a spring fundraiser on May 31, supporting the Unity Kitchen’s work.

The event, titled “RENEW: A Sustainable Culinary Celebration,” brings together chefs from some of Sonoma Valley’s finest restaurants to collaborate with teen culinary trainees in the creation of bites to be served at the event, using rescued and upcycled ingredients.

The participating restaurants include Enclos, Valley, Stella, Spread Kitchen and Songbird Parlour. Sweet Scoops will be preparing ice cream.

RENEW is the first Sonoma Valley–based event since Sonoma Family Meal (SFM) expanded operations here. The event reflects both the urgency of rising food insecurity and the generous support of the local food community. The event is grounded in the act of renewal: Renewal of food, renewal of opportunity, and renewal of the community resource that is Unity Kitchen, founded by the Sonoma-based nonprofit S.O.S.

The current food security landscape is confronted by federal cuts to public food benefits, and the rising costs of food, challenging the ability of families to cover their nutritional needs. Since assuming operations of Unity Kitchen in September, Sonoma Family Meal has served over 6,000 meals per month and launched a new pantry to meet rising food insecurity among the Valley’s most vulnerable residents – while reducing food waste and investing in teen culinary training.

Guests will have access to fresh offerings from SFM’s Sabor Food Truck. There will be local beer and wine served, along with live music, lawn games and an exciting raffle.

RENEW will be held on Sunday, May 31, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Harrow Cellars Barn, at Cornerstone Art Gardens, 23570 Arnold Drive.