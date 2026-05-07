Student Art Show at Sonoma High – May 6-7 Art Showcase, at Golten Hall, May 5, 6, and 7. All mediums, many items for sale by students. Paintings, sketching, ceramics, metal works, fabric work. More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »Two Films for Children Written by Local Michael Heffler at the Sebastiani June 13Two Films for Children Written by Local Michael Heffler at the Sebastiani June 13Solomon Schocken – Pioneer Merchant of Sonoma – May 24Solomon Schocken – Pioneer Merchant of Sonoma – May 24Glen Ellen Forum – May 4Glen Ellen Forum – May 4Sonoma Family Meal Spring Fundraiser May 31Sonoma Family Meal Spring Fundraiser May 31
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