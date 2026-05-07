 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Student Art Show at Sonoma High – May 6-7

Art Showcase, at Golten Hall, May 5, 6, and 7.
All mediums, many items for sale by students.  Paintings, sketching, ceramics, metal works, fabric work.
More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005- Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)