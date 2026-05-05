Two Films for Children Written by Local Michael Heffler at the Sebastiani June 13

“Hornwell Honeypicker, The Flying Pig” and “How Do I Get Smarter and Happier?” at The Sebastiani Theatre on June 13 at 1 pm

There are lessons you can learn as a child that are well worth remembering for the rest of your life. Two animated films that will be shown at the Sebastiani Theatre on June 13 at 1 pm, full of fun and adventure, help teach them.

Hornwell Honeypicker the Flying Pig is a fun adventure. It’s message is when you are confronting a difficult situation, or are afraid, be kind to yourself. You will make better decisions on how to deal with your troubles. With courage, you can solve problems that seemed unsolvable.

How Do I Get Smarter…and Happier? takes its protagonist, a little boy and his flying pig friend, on a journey. They meet a wise man who teaches them that when they are angry, disappointed or unhappy they are at a fork in the road. Only they have the power to choose whether to continue on the path of unhappiness or to make the decision to do something about it. They also learn they can find happiness at any moment, by being grateful.

These two 25-minute films are targeted at children ages 6 to 10. “I have yet to meet an adult who hasn’t fully enjoyed them,” says Michael Heffler, upon whose books the films are based. A PBS executive producer said these films have a great story, great messages and great animation.

In a recent survey of the Sonoma School District’s elementary school students, over 30% said they were bullied. These films provide directions for children to take if they encounter fear and sadness. They are lessons that can last a lifetime.

Do you want to get smarter and happier? Bring your kids or grandkids to meet a flying pig. You’ll leave the theatre smiling.