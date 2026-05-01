Sonoma Family Meal Spring Fundraiser May 31

Just one month away – Join us in helping to raise funds to renew food, opportunity, and community at Unity Kitchen in Sonoma Valley. Sonoma Family Meal is expanding all our programming to our newly acquired kitchen and renewing all existing programs taking place there, and we need your support!

This relaxed spring event will feature creative bites prepared by our current teen culinary trainees in conjunction with local restaurant partners, using upcycled ingredients (a staple of our food security meal programs).

You’ll also get to enjoy bites off of our new SABOR food truck, along with local wine and beer, lawn games, live music, and a very fun raffle! Families are welcome and children under 12 are free.

At The Barn at Harrow Cellars, Cornerstone!

For tickets, CLICK HERE