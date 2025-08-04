Locals Graduate Medical Assistant Training Program

SVCHC (Sonoma Valley Community Health Center) has successfully concluded its 2025 Medical Assistant Training Program. The program, which began in early April, officially wrapped up on June 18. It was offered at the Health Center, in collaboration with CalRegional and Petaluma Adult School.

Thirty participants were accepted into the program, which provided tuition-free classroom instruction to eligible applicants. The program is designed to prepare students for entry-level roles in the healthcare field by equipping them with essential knowledge and hands-on experience. Participants, who have 160 hours of classroom instruction, are now completing 160 hours of externship training. Evening classes were held Monday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Health Center. The program was open to Sonoma Valley residents aged 18 and older with a high school diploma or GED.

“We’re incredibly proud of this cohort of Medical Assistant graduates and excited to see them take this important step into healthcare careers,” said Sara Brewer, CEO of SVCHC. “The participation of ten recent Sonoma Valley High graduates highlights the strong interest among our local youth in supporting community health, as they enter healthcare careers. This partnership has created a meaningful pathway for local residents to gain valuable skills while helping meet the region’s healthcare workforce needs.”

This program was made possible through the generous support of Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance, along with SVCHC. For more information about SVCHC, please visit www.svchc.org.