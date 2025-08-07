Rapid Rehousing Program Offers Financial Incentives to Landlords Who Rent to People Experiencing Homelessness

HomeFirst and the Sonoma County Department of Health Services are launching the first-ever Rapid Rehousing Program dedicated to Sonoma Valley, a region where approximately 100 people are currently experiencing homelessness.

The program, which is funded by the County and managed by HomeFirst, will help unhoused individuals obtain and retain permanent housing. HomeFirst is now offering financial incentives to Sonoma Valley landlords willing to rent their units to unhoused people enrolled in the program. Interested landlords can reach out to bianca.rojas@homefirstscc.org for more information.

The Rapid Rehousing Program helps unhoused people find and move into rental units by offering financial assistance with monthly rents and one-time security deposits. Participants receive help with finding a rental unit, filling out applications and moving in. Case management services connect participants to other support programs, ensuring that assistance is tailored to an individual’s unique needs. In its first year, the program is expected to place around 13 households, totaling approximately 20 people, in rental housing in the Sonoma Valley.

“This program brings hope to our unhoused neighbors in Sonoma Valley by offering a direct path to stability through housing,” said District 1 Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, who represents the Sonoma Valley. “By connecting residents with homes and providing the support they need to thrive, we are investing in the dignity and well-being of our entire community. I’m especially grateful to the landlords who are stepping up as partners in this effort; their participation is essential to building a more compassionate and inclusive Sonoma Valley. Together, we are making progress towards ending homelessness in our district and in the county.”

The program is seeking landlords who are interested in renting units in the Sonoma Valley to unhoused people. Landlords who rent through the program will be provided with monetary incentives of up to $1,000. Additionally, the program offers tenant mediation and payment for unexpected property damage. By partnering with HomeFirst, landlords can impact lives and be a part of the solution to ending homelessness.

“Landlords are critical to creating healthy, safe and vibrant neighborhoods in Sonoma Valley,” said Hunter Scott, vice president for HomeFirst operations in Sonoma County. “Our program is a win-win. We house people experiencing homelessness, and landlords who work with us can expect stable rent, financial incentives, and support with tenant mediation — things they might not receive from the standard rental market.”

Programs like this one are essential. The County’s most recent Point-In-Time Count, a one-day count of people experiencing homelessness in the region, identified 1,952 unhoused people in Sonoma County, a 23 percent decline from last year. To maintain this progress, the County and service providers remain committed to investing in housing solutions that work.

The Rapid Rehousing Program aligns with the City of Sonoma’s Three-Year Action Plan to End Homelessness, adopted in 2023. Part of the plan involves expanding access to affordable and supportive housing. Working with landlords through this program is one way in which the city hopes to do this.

About HomeFirst:

HomeFirst is a nonprofit organization working passionately to end homelessness. We serve the Bay Area community through low-barrier programming and systems leadership. Our Rapid Rehousing Program in Sonoma Valley is generously funded by the County of Sonoma.

About the Sonoma County Department of Health Services:

The Department of Health Services is the Lead Agency for the Sonoma County Homeless Coalition, formerly known as the Sonoma County Continuum of Care. The County collaborates with the coalition’s Governing Board to address homelessness in Sonoma County in line with the 5-Year Strategic Plan on Homelessness adopted in 2023.