“My Hospital” Campaign Showcases Lives Touched by Sonoma Valley Hospital

Grateful Patients Share Their Stories as Community Rallies to Support Local Health Care

Sonoma Valley Hospital and the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation are proud to announce the launch of “My Hospital”, a community-wide marketing and fundraising campaign that celebrates the life-changing care delivered every day at our community hospital. At the heart of the campaign are personal stories from patients and families whose lives have been touched by Sonoma Valley Hospital. These moving accounts highlight the hospital’s role as a trusted, compassionate resource that is deeply woven into the fabric of daily life in Sonoma.

Among the featured stories:

Katie , who was rushed to the Emergency Department after fracturing her collarbone and sacrum in a bike accident. “You always hear good things about our hospital,” she said. “But I experienced it myself—and I’ll never forget how calm, kind, and capable everyone was.”

Rebecca , a working mom of two, diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2024. After a long recovery, she now receives her 3T MRI scans close to home—thanks to community-funded hospital upgrades. “This hospital gave me my time back,” she said.

Tracey , who survived a sudden brain aneurysm with rapid, expert care from the Emergency Department and follow-up outpatient therapy. “This hospital is part of our story now—and we’re forever grateful.”

Whitney , who helped launch dementia support programs like the Memory Café and Care Partners Initiative after his wife’s diagnosis, in collaboration with the hospital.

Sawyer , a 14-year-old athlete treated for a broken arm after a lacrosse injury. His family praised the Emergency Department’s expert, compassionate care. “We’re lucky to have this level of care right here in Sonoma,” said his father.

“These stories are a reminder that this hospital isn’t just a place for care—it’s a place of connection, healing, and community,” said Ben Armfield, Interim CEO and CFO of Sonoma Valley Hospital. “The ‘My Hospital’ campaign is about recognizing the people behind the care and the community that makes it possible.”

The campaign focuses on four core service areas where the hospital has the most impact: Emergency Services, Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, Cancer & Prevention, and Geriatrics. Through digital storytelling, social media, local events, and donor engagement, “My Hospital” aims to strengthen community ties while raising critical support for services and improvements. Founded in 1957 and governed by the Sonoma Valley Health Care District, Sonoma Valley Hospital is a full-service acute care facility with 24 acute care beds and a 27-bed Skilled Nursing Facility. The hospital operates under the Healing Hospital model, providing holistic care that supports physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness. Its mission is to “maintain, improve, and restore the health of everyone in our community.”

While the hospital is primarily funded through service reimbursements and a local parcel tax, philanthropic support through the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in sustaining and enhancing care. The Foundation funds capital equipment, facility improvements, and community health initiatives—such as the mammography program for uninsured women—that would not be possible without community generosity.

“Philanthropy bridges the gap between what is necessary and what is possible,” said Leslie Antonelli Petersen, Executive Director of the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation. “Every story in the ‘My Hospital’ campaign reflects a community investment in care, and we hope these stories inspire others to give, get involved, and take pride in the hospital that’s always here for us.” Petersen invites community members to share their own stories and join the campaign by visiting: www.sonomavalleyhospital.org/myhospital