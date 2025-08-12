City Launches Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program and Online Reporting Form

The City of Sonoma has announced the launch of its first-ever Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, a comprehensive guide to help residents and city staff work together to address traffic safety concerns in local neighborhoods.

The program provides a structured process for evaluating and implementing traffic calming measures—such as signage, striping, temporary speed bumps, or more involved engineering solutions—based on the severity and nature of concerns.

As part of the rollout, the City has also introduced an Online Traffic Hazard Reporting Form, which allows residents to formally report traffic safety issues and begin the review process.

The City of Sonoma’s Traffic Hazard Reporting Form allows residents to share concerns about speeding, cut-through traffic, or other safety issues in their neighborhood. Submissions help City staff and the Traffic Safety Committee evaluate potential solutions through the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program.

While anyone can submit a report, including names of other residents who share your concern helps demonstrate that the issue affects the broader neighborhood and not just one household. This information is not required, but stronger community support will be considered during the review process. You can add supporter information directly in the form or upload an additional list.

For more information, visit the City’s Neighborhood Traffic Safety & Calming webpage or contact the Public Works Department at publicworks@sonomacity.org.