Don’t Miss the Zucchini Races at the Tuesday Night Market August 19

Get Ready for the Annual Zucchini Races!

Registration Opens at 5:00pm

Races Start at 6:00pm

Rev up your creativity and get your zucchinis rolling! Whether you’re young or young at heart, this is your chance to show off your racing skills and artistic flair.

Race Categories:

Small Zucchinis: Less than 10″ in length

Medium Zucchinis: Less than 11″-15″ in length

Large Zucchinis: 16″ or longer

All entries must be **10″ or less in width** to ensure fair racing.

Judging Criteria:

Speed: How fast can your zucchini zoom down the track?

Best in Show: It’s not just about speed! Get creative and decorate your zucchini for a chance to win the Best in Show award.

Special Treat for Young Racers!

Thanks to Aunt Betty’s Corndogs, all children under 18 who enter the race will receive a delicious corndog—on the house!

How to Enter:

Prepare your zucchini racer according to the size guidelines.

Bring your zucchini to the registration table before the race starts.

Let the fun begin!

Mark your calendars August 19th and join us for a day of fast-paced fun and creative competition. See you at the track!