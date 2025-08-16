New Cremation Niches Now Available at Sonoma Cemeteries

The City of Sonoma is expanding interment capacity to ensure that all who wish to be laid to rest in Sonoma have a place to do so.

Newly added columbarium niches are now available for purchase at both Mountain Cemetery and Veterans’ Cemetery, offering additional cremation options in settings that reflect Sonoma’s unique blend of natural beauty and historical significance.

These tranquil, thoughtfully designed spaces provide families with an opportunity to plan ahead and become part of the enduring legacy of Sonoma’s cemeteries—places where generations are honored, stories are preserved, and community roots run deep.

Whether you have long-standing ties to the Valley or simply feel connected to its heritage, we invite you to explore your options. To learn more about cremation niches and other interment choices, contact the City’s Cemeteries Manager, Carolyn Fulton, via email, call (707) 933-2240, or fill out a reservation interest form on our website.

Learn more about the each of the City’s three cemeteries, download a walking tour of Mountain Cemetery and learn how you can get involved by volunteering on our Cemeteries page.