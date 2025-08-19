A Back-to-School Traffic Safety Reminder from the Sonoma Police Department

The first week of school is behind us, and we want to thank the Sonoma community for helping keep our students safe as they returned to Sonoma Valley Unified School District campuses.

As we all settle into new routines, please continue to be especially mindful on the roads—particularly between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. when students are arriving at school. Sonoma Police officers will remain present near campuses to enforce speed laws and support a safe environment for our youth.

If you use side streets to avoid school traffic, please remember to drive safely and respectfully through neighborhoods. And for those who must be on the road during busy drop-off hours:

Allow a little extra travel time.

Resist the urge to speed—safety comes first.

Put on a podcast or your favorite music and enjoy a few moments while Sonoma’s students make their way to another day of learning.

Let’s all continue doing our part to ensure a safe and successful school year.

Thank you,

Sonoma Police Department