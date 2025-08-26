KSVY/SonomaTV Announce New Board

Sonoma Valley Community Communications, the nonprofit that operates KSVY radio and SonomaTV, have announced a new governing board as the organization enters its 2025/26 fiscal year.

Continuing board members include food and wine writer Kathleen Hill, tour company owner and former law firm manager Margarita Ramirez-Dalton, former Levis Strauss & Co. director Yvonne Hall and former Sonoma Raceway CEO Steve Page, who was named as board president. Among the board members, Hill, Hall and Page are also volunteer hosts of KSVY radio shows.

Joining the board are marketing executive and former Sonoma mayor Tom Rouse, TV producer and former KQED station manager Peter Calabrese, and Sonoma native Maricarmen Reyes, a local leader, advocate and outreach champion, and member of the original KSVY board. CPA and KSVY show host Nate Lamar will be joining the board in November after fulfilling other commitments.

KSVY broadcasts 24 hours a day with a variety of entertainment, music, local news and programming related to community events and organizations. More than 70 volunteer hosts provide the station content. With a transmitter above Stage Gulch Road, the KSVY signal reaches all of the Sonoma Valley, Petaluma, and Cotati and Rohnert Park to the north.

Sonoma TV programming is available on Comcast Channels 27 and 28 in the Sonoma Valley and in addition to other programming, it contracts with the City and other local government agencies to broadcast City Council, Planning Commission, School Board, local sports, arts and other meetings and community events. That programming is also available on the Sonoma TV YouTube channel. The income from those contracts, along with sponsorships and philanthropy are the only sources of revenue to support SVCC operations.

Both the radio and TV stations are designated as official emergency communications hubs for the Sonoma Valley.

“KSVY and SonomaTV are critical points of connection for our community and in today’s shifting media environment we need to expand our vision to become a stronger resource for all the residents of our Valley,” said board president Steve Page, “Bob Taylor and our small staff work their tails off, but our current financial path has been unsustainable. We are grateful to have these talented leaders join the board, expand our base of economic support and explore how we can grow as vital, local media that meets the social and emotional needs of the community.”