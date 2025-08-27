English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes Jump by 60% at La Luz

At La Luz Center, language means opportunity to increase the earning potential of families.

Our English as a Second Language (ESL) program for adults—one of the fastest-growing in Sonoma Valley—which already tripled enrollment from 2021-2024—has now grown another 60% this year to more than 230 students.

This growth reflects not only the dedication of our team, but also how deeply the program resonates with our community.

To meet the growing demand, La Luz needs four volunteer teachers starting mid-September. No teaching experience—or Spanish—is required, just a willingness to share time, encouragement, and love of community.

Refer Volunteer Teachers Today: You Don’t Need Experience—Just Heart

Please consider activating the power of your network and help us spread the word to friends, neighbors, or colleagues who might be interested. Volunteers receive full training, materials, and in-class support, with the option to co-teach. We are also seeking four substitute teachers and tutors.

Step Into a Vibrant Community: What Our Volunteers Say

For our volunteers, ESL teaching is about more than English—it’s about connection, joy, and community.

“The uniqueness of the La Luz ESL program is that it not only helps adults learn English, with all the opportunities that brings, but also creates community. Teaching here is very rewarding all around, especially seeing adults invest their time and effort in their education.” — Sherry Preis, renowned adult education expert, volunteer teacher, and special adviser to the program.

“I get more from the students than what I teach. The richness of their cultures and the relationships we build in class make this experience so meaningful.” — La Luz Volunteer Teacher

Do you know someone who would be interested in volunteering? Please refer them to La Luz or contact Araceli (Araceli@laluzcenter.org) or Josie (Josie@laluzcenter.org).

Additional Volunteer Opportunities

Back-to-School Night Translators

When: September 3, 5:00–6:30 pm

Need: 4–5 volunteers to translate for parents in classrooms

Note: Bilingual volunteers welcome

After-School Tutors

Word Lab (3rd grade reading): Wednesdays, Aug 27, through Oct 1, from 1–2 pm

Learning Hour (3rd–5th grade homework help): Wednesdays, Oct 15, through Dec 10, from 1–2 pm

Need: Patient, caring volunteers to guide students’ learning

Note: Both bilingual and monolingual volunteers welcome

Your time, skills, and care are what make La Luz Center’s programs possible. By volunteering, you’ll strengthen families, open doors, and create lasting impact in Sonoma Valley