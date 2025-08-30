Don’t Let Mosquitoes Ruin Your Labor Day Fun

Protect yourself from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.

Cotati, CA As friends and families prepare to enjoy the long Labor Day weekend outdoors, the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District is urging the public to take precautions against mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases. Warmer weather and increased outdoor activity create conditions where the risk of mosquito-borne illness may rise.

“Although West Nile virus has not been detected in Marin or Sonoma counties this year, it has been identified in surrounding California counties,” said Nizza Sequeira, Public Information Officer for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District. “The best way to protect yourself is to use an effective insect repellent that has been tested and proven to protect against disease carrying insects when spending time outdoors.”

The California Department of Public Health recommends repellents containing one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

When there is a need for both sunscreen and insect repellent, use two separate products rather than a dual purpose one, as repellents do not need to be reapplied as often as sunscreen.

Additional ways to help prevent mosquito bites:

Wear long sleeves and long pants in light-colored, loose-fitting fabrics.

Limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Check for and repair torn or damaged tent flaps, and screens on trailers and homes.

For more information or to report mosquito problems, visit www.msmosquito.org

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District’s programs and services are funded through property taxes and benefit assessments and are provided to all residents in Marin and Sonoma counties at no additional charge.