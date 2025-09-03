Praxis Presentation on Zoom: Francis Moore Lappé – The Danger of Disinformation

FRANCES MOORE LAPPE

The Danger of Disinformation — but, there is still hope!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 at 4:00 pm (Pacific) on Zoom

Registration: $20 – $15 for Praxis members

www.praxispeace.org

Frances Moore Lappé is the author or co-author of 21 books, many focusing on themes of “living democracy”—suggesting not only a government accountable to citizens but a way of living aligned with the deep human need for connection, meaning, and power. She has received 20 honorary doctorates from distinguished institutions across the country, most recently from Indiana University in 2021. Her most recent publication, “Crisis of Trust: How Can Democracies Protect Against Dangerous Lies” (2023), dives into the roots of the American disinformation crisis and shares lessons from democracies leading the fight to combat harmful lies and promote truth. This will be the focus of our program.

In 1987, Frances received the Right Livelihood Award (considered an “Alternative Nobel”) “for revealing the political and economic causes of world hunger and how citizens can help to remedy them. She has been a visiting scholar at the Institute for the Study of Social Change, University of California, Berkeley as well as at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Frances has been a lifelong activist for democracy, peace, and conscious living on planet earth. She is the author of “Diet for a Small Planet,” which has been updated and is always in print and always relevant.

Frances Moore Lappé is a long-time friend of Praxis Peace Institute. She has spoken live in Sonoma twice and at the Praxis 2007 conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia. We are thrilled to welcome Frankie back for a Praxis program on zoom!