Veterans Can Now Receive Acupuncture Care in Sonoma Through the VA

Veterans with VA health benefits can now receive acupuncture treatment at Valley Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine in Sonoma. These services are covered by the VA Community Care Program, which has been in place since 2014. The VA is presently supporting increased services outside of the VAMC and has streamlined the process, making care more accessible. The VA commonly refers veterans for pain, PTSD, insomnia, anxiety, IBS, and a wide range of other conditions.

For more information or support in obtaining authorization for care in Sonoma through the VA Community Care Program, call the clinic at: 707-991- 8738.