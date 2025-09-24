No Kings Protest in Sonoma – October 18, 2025

Wake Up Sonoma encourages Sonoma Valley residents to take part in one of many nationwide protests on Saturday, October 18th, along Broadway both sides of the street starting at the north end, and the south sidewalk in front of the Sonoma Plaza on Napa Street. This resistance movement is promoted by Indivisible, and sponsored by Wake UP Sonoma and Sonoma Valley Democrats. Our community is coming together with a very strong message, and this promises to be the largest of our local protest turnouts.

The theme relates back to this summer’s NO KINGS actions in that it will peacefully demonstrate the view that kings have no place in the United States. “NO KINGS” goes beyond sloganeering—our nation was built upon its foundation when the colonists rejected the rule of the English King. Born in the streets, carried by millions in chants and on posters, NO KINGS echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across the country to fight the authoritarianism that threatens to overtake our democracy with restrictions on free speech and a free press, due process violations daily, on bodily autonomy with respect to gender and reproduction, on science and access to evidence-based healthcare, on academic freedom and educational rights, and so much more.

“Although this action is called NO KINGS, it is really much more than that. It’s about rejecting the Oligarchy, military industrial deep state, and the technocratic elite ” says Lisa Storment, President of Wake Up Sonoma, borrowing from a supporter’s statement that rung true. “This is now in the hands of the people who need to rise up and continue to rise up to make our voices heard. We won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. We urge you if you are at all concerned about the direction our democracy is taking, to grow our movement and join us.” The protest’s goal is to show up to say: “Power belongs to the people. It’s a statement against one man’s dictatorship, against corruption, and against the politics of fear and intimidation,” she continued.

A core principle behind all Wake Up Sonoma events, is a commitment to nonviolence. All participants are asked de-escalate any potential confrontation and to act lawfully. Do not bring weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted. We will have monitors to keep their eyes open, and an action plan if something goes wrong.

Here are the details :

Where: Downtown Sonoma: We will line Broadway from the north end, stretching down the sidewalks on both sides and wrapping around City Hall horseshoe.

When: 1:00 – 3:00, Saturday, October 18, 2025



This is a peaceful, family-friendly action.

Visibility is the goal. Solidarity is the message. Expect music, movement, and community.This is a peaceful, family-friendly action.Visibility is the goal. Solidarity is the message. How to Take Part :

RSVP protest attendance here: https://www.mobilize.us/ mobilize/event/840966/

Join the flash mob (sign up for more details):

https://www.wakeupsonoma.com/ performers

Volunteer as a monitor (training provided):

https://www.wakeupsonoma.com/ monitors

Bring noisemakers. Bring your drums and your signs. Bring someone who needs to believe in people power.

Wake Up Sonoma will collect clothing of all sizes and types for FISH (Friends in Sonoma Helping). With the upcoming winter, coats and sweaters would be great, but they need everything.