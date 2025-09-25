It’s Vintage Festival Weekend in Sonoma – September 27, 2025

The Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival is a time-honored celebration of Sonoma Valley’s grape harvest, deep-rooted community spirit, and rich history. Since 1897, this cherished tradition has brought together winemakers, grape growers, and visitors in the historic Sonoma Plaza to honor the region’s winemaking legacy and agricultural heritage—the very foundation of California wine. Through a weekend of exceptional food, world-class wine, and heartfelt fellowship, we invite you to experience the essence of Sonoma Valley. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Foundation, supporting the people and land that make this renowned wine region thrive.

The daytime festival opens with a 5k race and a fun run for all ages before the fun continues on the historic Sonoma Plaza with a tried-and-true Sonoma Valley community event, open to the public and complimentary to attend. For more information please visit the https://valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org/about-the-festival/

8:00AM: Vintage Festival 5K Race.

9:30AM: Official Kick-off + Blessing of the Grapes

10AM – 4PM: ARTISANS FESTIVAL

The Artisans Festival brings together local artists, makers, and creators. See unique installations and meet artists from all over the Sonoma Valley. The festival is free and open to the public.

10AM – 4PM: CONCESSIONS + ACTIVITIES

Enjoy local wine and beer by the glass and various local food vendors throughout the day while listening to live Music on the historic Sonoma Plaza. Stroll the Artisans Festival, local community booths, Sonoma Plaza shops, tasting rooms, and family fun in the Kids Zone with a Salami Toss and local school-sponsored games. Savor the season during the most anticipated time of the year. Family-friendly and something for everyone to enjoy.

Live Music All Day!

Sonoma Valley Wine Merch Booth, including the official winning poster for the 2025 Vintage Festival, VINOUS Vineyard maps, license plate frames, wine glasses, and more

Local Sonoma Valley Community Informational Booths

10AM – 3:30PM: The annual Sonoma Valley Grape Stomp

Don’t miss the Sonoma Valley Fire Districts annual firefighter water fights.