Treasure Artist Nominations Now Open

The City of Sonoma is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Treasure Artist of the Year Award!
About the Award
The City of Sonoma Cultural and Fine Arts Commission‘s (CFAC) Treasure Artist Award Program was established in 1983. This distinguished award celebrates exceptional achievements in various artistic disciplines, including the performing, visual, or literary arts. Additionally, the award recognizes the recipient’s significant contributions and involvement within the Sonoma Valley community.
Sonoma Treasure Artist Award recipients are celebrated with a series of special tributes throughout the year that underscore the significance of their contributions. A public reception hosted by the CFAC is held in their honor where they are bestowed with the coveted “Key to the City.” This symbolic gesture represents their unique status as ambassadors of creativity within the Sonoma community. Furthermore, the honorees are given the opportunity to showcase their artwork in the City Council Chambers as part of the Revolving Temporary Art Program. In addition, Treasure Artists are also invited to take part in the much-beloved Sonoma Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade, where they ride as esteemed guests.
Who Can Be Nominated
Artists living within the Sonoma Valley Unified School District boundaries (from Schellville and Vineburg to Glen Ellen) are eligible to be nominated.
How to Nominate
You can submit nominations in two ways:
- Online: Fill out the nomination form
- In Person or By Mail: Send nominations to the Parks and Recreation Department, RE: Treasure Artist Nomination, No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma, CA 95476, or email [email protected]
When submitting, please include:
- A description of the artist’s work
- Photos or a portfolio (or a link to their work)
- How they’ve contributed to the Sonoma Valley community
- Why you think they deserve to be the 2026 Treasure Artist
Important Dates
- Nominations are due by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2025
- The 2026 Treasure Artist will be selected at the November 18, 2025, Cultural and Fine Arts Commission meeting
Want to see who’s been honored in the past? Visit sonomacity.org/treasure-artist
