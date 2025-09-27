 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Treasure Artist Nominations Now Open

The City of Sonoma is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Treasure Artist of the Year Award!

About the Award

The City of Sonoma Cultural and Fine Arts Commission‘s  (CFAC) Treasure Artist Award Program was established in 1983. This distinguished award  celebrates exceptional achievements in various artistic disciplines, including the performing, visual, or literary arts. Additionally, the award recognizes the recipient’s significant contributions and involvement within the Sonoma Valley community.

Sonoma Treasure Artist Award recipients are celebrated with a series of special tributes throughout the year that underscore the significance of their contributions. A public reception hosted by the CFAC is held in their honor where they are bestowed with the coveted “Key to the City.” This symbolic gesture represents their unique status as ambassadors of creativity within the Sonoma community. Furthermore, the honorees are given the opportunity to showcase their artwork in the City Council Chambers as part of the Revolving Temporary Art Program. In addition, Treasure Artists are also invited to take part in the much-beloved Sonoma Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade, where they ride as esteemed guests.

How to Submit a Nomination for Treasure Artist

Each year, the City of Sonoma celebrates local creativity and cultural contributions by honoring a Treasure Artist. Nominations are welcomed from the community, providing an opportunity to recognize individuals who have significantly enriched our local arts scene.

When to Nominate
Nominations are now open, submit yours today! A public call for nominations is issued in early September, kicking off the process. Nominations must be submitted by the specified deadline, which will be announced along with the call and can be submitted online, by mail or in person.

Stay Connected
Check the City of Sonoma’s website and social media channels for updates and details about the nomination process and deadlines.

Who Can Be Nominated

Artists living within the Sonoma Valley Unified School District boundaries (from Schellville and Vineburg to Glen Ellen) are eligible to be nominated.

How to Nominate

You can submit nominations in two ways:

When submitting, please include:

  • A description of the artist’s work
  • Photos or a portfolio (or a link to their work)
  • How they’ve contributed to the Sonoma Valley community
  • Why you think they deserve to be the 2026 Treasure Artist

Important Dates

  • Nominations are due by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2025
  • The 2026 Treasure Artist will be selected at the November 18, 2025, Cultural and Fine Arts Commission meeting

Want to see who’s been honored in the past? Visit sonomacity.org/treasure-artist

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)