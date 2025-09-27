Treasure Artist Nominations Now Open

The City of Sonoma Cultural and Fine Arts Commission‘s (CFAC) Treasure Artist Award Program was established in 1983. This distinguished award celebrates exceptional achievements in various artistic disciplines, including the performing, visual, or literary arts. Additionally, the award recognizes the recipient’s significant contributions and involvement within the Sonoma Valley community.

Sonoma Treasure Artist Award recipients are celebrated with a series of special tributes throughout the year that underscore the significance of their contributions. A public reception hosted by the CFAC is held in their honor where they are bestowed with the coveted “Key to the City.” This symbolic gesture represents their unique status as ambassadors of creativity within the Sonoma community. Furthermore, the honorees are given the opportunity to showcase their artwork in the City Council Chambers as part of the Revolving Temporary Art Program. In addition, Treasure Artists are also invited to take part in the much-beloved Sonoma Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade, where they ride as esteemed guests.