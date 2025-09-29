Días de los Muertos Production Mictlán Return to Sebastiani

Sonoma Valley’s own folkloric dance group, Quetzalén, will present again last year’s sold-out production Mictlán. Featuring more than 50 young dancers (TK–12) from Quetzalén’s after-school programs across Sonoma and Napa counties, this production celebrates both the Pre-Hispanic and Catholic traditions of Día de Los Muertos while exploring the spiritual journey of the afterlife, merging Mexico’s diverse traditional folklore with stylized artistic interpretations.

The story brings to life the ancient Aztec legend of Mictlán, the underworld where souls must endure several trials before reaching eternal peace. Mictlán follows Xail, a dancer who, after her death, is called by Mictlantecuhtli, the god of death, to revisit the most meaningful moments of her life as a dancer. Guided by a Xoloitzcuintli dog, she journeys through the underworld in search of peace.

The concerts will take place at the historic Sebastiani Theatre on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, 2025. Doors open one hour prior to each show for an exhibition and altar by Jesús Bravo, highlighting the early indigenous origins of Day of the Dead. Bravo’s work features elements of the original harvest festivals that marked early Mexica celebrations of the cycle of life and includes replicas of ancient musical instruments. Live music by Trio Huasteco USA will be featured during the performance and after the show. The flokloric dance group Quetzalén is directed by Víctor Ferrer, Sonoma’s Treasure Artist 2024.

Tickets: General admission is $25 for adults (18+), $20 for children (ages 4–17), and free for children under 3 when seated on a parent’s lap.

For more information, visit www.quetzalengf.com/mictlan or contact us at [email protected].