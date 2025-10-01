Grape Stomp Kicks Off Plaza Vintage Fair Day

The Plaza part of the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival got off to a juicy start on September 27 with the blessing of the grapes, immediately followed by the annual historic Grape Stomp.

The event was completely sold out, with 72, two-person teams competing to see who can produce the most grape juice into a one-gallon jug in three minutes. The barefoot competition puts one team member in the barrel to stomp the grapes, and a second “swabber” who scoops the juice toward the spout. This year a beautiful bounty of Zinfandel was divided into five-gallon buckets for each of the six barrels per round. The “Celebrity Stomp,” which included Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas, was won by the Blazer Team.

(David Bolling photos)