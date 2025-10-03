Ballots and County Voter Information Guides Begin Going Out Next Week for Special Election

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Evelyn Mendez announced today that Vote-by-Mail ballots and County Voter Information Guides (VIGs) for the Nov. 4 Statewide Special Election will begin going out Monday, Oct. 6, to all active, registered voters in Sonoma County. The ballots are expected to take between three and 10 days to arrive.

Also beginning Monday, any voter may pick up their ballot and Guide or vote early in person at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters (ROV) Office at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. Any voter can also authorize somebody else to pick up a Vote-by-Mail ballot for them by filling out an Application to Provide Vote-by-Mail Ballot to Representative.

Due to the small number of local contests on the ballot this election, County VIGs are being included in the same mailing as the official ballots, not mailed separately. The County VIGs can also be viewed online by going to SoCoVotes.com and clicking on the Online Version of County Voter Information Guide link under the “November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election” heading. State VIGs were mailed out to voters last month by the California Secretary of State’s Office, and can be viewed online at VoterGuide.sos.ca.gov.

There are three primary ways a voter can return their Vote-by-Mail ballot:

Send it back in the mail. In order to count, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 4). Please note that the United States Postal Service (USPS) can no longer guarantee that Vote-by-Mail ballots returned to USPS collection boxes on Election Day (Nov. 4) will be postmarked the same day. As a result, voters are strongly encouraged to deposit their Vote-by-Mail ballots in USPS collection boxes as early as possible. Drop it in one of 22 Official Ballot Drop Boxes throughout the County. All Official Ballot Drop Boxes will be open 24/7 beginning Oct. 7 and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 4). Drop it off at any open Vote Center beginning later this month.

Voters who want to track the status of their Vote-by-Mail ballot by email, text, or voice call can sign up to do so at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov or by contacting the Sonoma County ROV Office.

For a list and map of all Vote Centers and Official Ballot Drop Boxes, including addresses and dates/times they will be open, visit SoCoVotes.com and click on the List of Vote Centers & Drop Boxes in Sonoma County link or the Map of Vote Centers & Drop Boxes in Sonoma County link under the “November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election” heading.

The Sonoma County ROV Office is located at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. For the rest of October and all of November, the office will be open each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding county holidays). In addition, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the two weekends prior to Election Day (Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3). Finally, the office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 4).

For more information, please visit SoCoVotes.com, call (707) 565-6800 (Toll-Free: [800] 750-VOTE [8683]; TDD: [800] 565-6888), email rov-info@sonomacounty.gov, or visit the Sonoma County ROV Office in person.