 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New California Law Restricts HOA Fines to $100 Per Violation

by Nadia Lathan

This story was originally published by CalMattersSign up for their newsletters.

An ornate balcony or quirky garage door might be in reach for more Californians as homeowners associations across the state are being forced to govern without the power of exorbitant fees to enforce regulations.

Millions of California residents could get a break if they violate their homeowners association rules due to a new law that caps fines at $100, down from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Amid an affordability crisis, lawmakers and groups that represent homeowners have characterized the cap, which took effect July 1, as protecting the pocketbooks of middle- and low-income residents. However, HOA boards worry the new restriction will limit their authority to enforce rules.

Attorneys for homeowners and HOAs say it will get rid of extreme cases where board members impose unfair and egregious fines to retaliate against homeowners they dislike.

“I have seen the worst of the worst and HOAs fine thousands of dollars and foreclose on those homes,” said Edward Susolik, CEO and president of Callahan & Blaine, who represents both homeowners and HOAs. “Generally speaking, that seems reasonable to bring that down because that is one of the biggest issues living in California, because HOAs have very broad powers to enforce their rules.”

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)