Sun Fundraiser at Mayo Family Winery Draws Crowd and Contributions

On a cool October 9, roughly 40 members of the community gathered at Mayo Family Winery in Glen Ellen for the Sonoma Valley Sun Fall Fundraiser.

Wine and snacks and music by Sean Carscadden combined for a pleasant couple of hours in the Barrel Room at the winery. David Bolling, Larry Barnett and Anna Pier (Alyssa Conder was ill and could not attend) all spoke to the crowd about the ways in which the Sonoma Valley Sun has improved over the past year and a half and what kinds of improvements are planned for the future. They also thanked the assembled crowd for their support and appreciation.

“We are a truly local newspaper,” said editor David Bolling, “and the four of us who make up the management team collectively represent over 130 years of living in the Sonoma Valley.”

Those in attendance eagerly make financial contributions. Many readers who could not make it made contributions to the Sun though its online donation system. Readers who are interested in making a donation may do so by clicking HERE.