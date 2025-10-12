Sonoma Botanical Garden Raises $300,000 at Garden Gala

On October 4, Sonoma Botanical Garden hosted its second annual Garden Gala. The sold-out event raised over $300,000 in support of the Garden’s world-class collection, special exhibitions, and programs. This year’s theme, Songbird Soirée, was inspired by the fantastical flock of bamboo birds featured in the Winged Wonders exhibition by The Myth Makers, celebrating the beauty of native birds throughout the Garden and on view until October 31.

Guests enjoyed a poolside farm-to-table dinner created by Chef Ari Weiswasser of Sonoma’s Glen Ellen Star and Stella Restaurant prepared by Park Avenue Catering, paired with local wines from Benziger Family Winery and Imagery Estate Winery.

The Garden proudly honored three visionary supporters—Cathy & Chuck Williamson, Rosemary & Kevin McNeely, and Ron Mickelsen—for their invaluable contributions to the Garden’s growth and vitality. The evening also featured the premiere of a new short film celebrating Sonoma Botanical Garden, produced by the KHR McNeely Family Foundation, with cinematography by Daniel Ramón Perales and narration by Sonoma native and 24th U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, who was an honored guest at the Gala. Other notable guests included former Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey; Sonoma County Supervisor, District 1, Rebecca Hermosillo; and Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas.

The evening came alive with immersive activations, live bird presentations by the Bird Rescue Center, customized poetry, and wine portraits. Music by The Ryan Woodard Band kept the celebration lively.

Save the date: Garden Gala will return on Saturday, October 3, 2026.