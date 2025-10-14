Agricultural Groundwater User? Take the Survey

The Sonoma County Groundwater Sustainability Agencies are seeking input from agricultural groundwater users to help inform local groundwater management and support programs.

If you use groundwater for agricultural purposes — such as irrigation, processing, or livestock — please take a few minutes to complete their short survey:

🔗 www.surveymonkey.com/r/JW8JFZJ

Your feedback will help guide future outreach, planning, and assistance efforts related to sustainable groundwater use.

The Survey is partially in response to critical groundwater declines threatening long-term water reliability for homes, farms, and businesses in the region.

Despite 20 years of voluntary conservation efforts, groundwater is being extracted faster than it can naturally replenish. In the most severely impacted zones, levels in deep aquifers (greater than 200 feet) are dropping by up to eight feet per year, with some areas losing nearly 100 feet in just the last decade.

Learn more about groundwater sustainability efforts in Sonoma County at sonomacountygroundwater.org.