Are Medicare Covered Video Visits a Thing of the Past?

Many senior citizens on Medicare saved time and travel expenses by booking video visits with their healthcare providers, but Medicare is not currently paying for such appointments anymore. Medicare did not permanently stop paying for video visits, but temporary waivers enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic expired on September 30, 2025, due to a federal government shutdown. This means many routine video visits are no longer covered under the temporary flexibilities and revert to pre-pandemic rules, which primarily cover services for patients in designated rural areas. Congress has not passed a budget to extend these flexibilities.
Temporary waivers ended:
The government shutdown caused the expiration of temporary Medicare rules that expanded telehealth access during the pandemic.
Return to pre-pandemic rules:
Without a new funding bill, Medicare reverted to its pre-2020 policies for telehealth, which are more restrictive.
Coverage is now limited:
For most traditional Medicare beneficiaries, video visits are now only covered if they are in a designated rural area.
What this means for you:
Patients outside of rural areas may no longer have routine video visits covered and may be asked to pay out-of-pocket or schedule an in-person appointment.
Behavioral health is an exception:
Telehealth services for mental health and substance use disorder treatment are still covered under these rules.
Potential for future action:There is bipartisan support for making telehealth coverage permanent, and some claims are being held with a temporary payment hold in case Congress acts to extend the waivers and the shutdown ends.
