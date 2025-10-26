Sonoma Valley Collaborative Releases Housing Affordability Roadmap

The Sonoma Valley Collaborative, a project of the Sonoma Ecology Center, has released its Housing Affordability Roadmap, its collection of ideas on ways to preserve existing affordable housing and to create more. As they describe it:

“The Roadmap reflects the collective expertise and collaboration of many leaders and organizations dedicated to addressing housing affordability. Sonoma Valley Collaborative extends deep gratitude to the contributors for sharing their knowledge, experience, and time. Many joined us at the launch to speak about The Roadmap proposed strategies to produce and preserve affordable infill homes, and protect precariously housed residents in Sonoma Valley.

This effort sets the stage for major interventions to improve housing affordability, such as expanded housing services; extending expiring housing subsidies; building housing on land owned by governments, faith communities, and nonprofits; and planning and community engagement for multi-parcel redevelopment projects—all supported by the broadest coalition of community leaders in Sonoma Valley.

Sonoma Valley Collaborative’s members have pledged to work together, across boundaries, to increase, improve and preserve housing that is affordable, for people who live or work in the Valley, within already developed areas, to create diverse, safe, complete neighborhoods.”

To view the presentation, CLICK HERE

To read the Roadmap, CLICK HERE