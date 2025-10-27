Early in-person voting opened this weekend for Nov. 4 Statewide Special Election

Early in-person voting for the Nov. 4 Statewide Special Election began this weekend in Sonoma County. Seven Vote Centers will be open for 11 consecutive days from Saturday, Oct. 25, until Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 4. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Election Day when hours will be extended from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The seven Vote Centers opening this weekend (listed in alphabetical by city):

Healdsburg Community Center

1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Petaluma Community Center

320 North McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Rohnert Park Community Center

5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building

1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters

435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa

Sebastopol Center for the Arts

282 South High St., Sebastopol

Faith Lutheran Church of Sonoma Valley

19355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma

Seven additional Vote Centers (for a total of 14) will be open for four consecutive days from Saturday, Nov. 1, to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4.

For a list and map of all Vote Centers and Official Ballot Drop Boxes, visit SoCoVotes.com and click on the List of Vote Centers and Official Ballot Drop Boxes in Sonoma County link or the Map of Vote Centers and Official Ballot Drop Boxes in Sonoma County link under the “November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election” heading.

All active registered voters in Sonoma County were mailed Vote-by-Mail ballots earlier this month. Voters can return their Vote-by-Mail ballot in the following ways:

Return the ballot using the United States Postal Service (USPS). In order to count, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 4).

Drop it in one of our 22 Official Ballot Drop Boxes throughout the County. All Official Ballot Drop Boxes will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning Oct. 7. They will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 4).

Drop it off at any open Vote Center or at the Registrar of Voters Office.

For more information, please visit SoCoVotes.com, call (707) 565-6800 (Toll-Free: [800] 750-VOTE [8683]; TDD: [800] 565-6888), email rov-info@sonomacounty.gov, or visit the Registrar of Voters Office in person.